Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 92,987 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $867,568.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 728,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,565.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 11th, Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $918,413.44.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,062.33.
- On Monday, April 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $863,640.44.
Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
