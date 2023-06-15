Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 90,295 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 916,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,775,199.70.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 57,411 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,149,368.22.

On Wednesday, May 17th, John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $639,098.68.

On Tuesday, May 9th, John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,062,000.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,557,588.75.

On Tuesday, April 25th, John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $433,174.08.

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,982,878.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,653,550.74.

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,616,280.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,652,378.28.

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $30.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Samsara in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

