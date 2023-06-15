Insider Selling: Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) VP Sells 12,974 Shares of Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VC opened at $151.94 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $94.71 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day moving average is $149.57.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

