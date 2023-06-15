Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Chardan Capital from $111.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 136.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTLA. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

