International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
NYSE:THM opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 million, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 0.81. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.75.
About International Tower Hill Mines
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.