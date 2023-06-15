Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 316,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the previous session’s volume of 82,543 shares.The stock last traded at $79.12 and had previously closed at $78.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

