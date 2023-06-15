iPower (NYSE:IPW) and Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Financial Analysis

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) and Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iPower and Ferguson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferguson 0 2 6 0 2.75

iPower currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Ferguson has a consensus price target of $162.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.13%. Given iPower’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than Ferguson.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

iPower has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferguson has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.9% of iPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Ferguson shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of iPower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ferguson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iPower and Ferguson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53% Ferguson 6.31% 42.96% 13.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iPower and Ferguson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPower $79.42 million 0.36 $1.52 million ($0.35) -3.09 Ferguson $28.57 billion N/A $2.12 billion $8.99 16.69

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than iPower. iPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferguson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ferguson beats iPower on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name. In addition, it supplies pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water and wastewater treatment products, and refrigeration products under Wolseley brand. Further, the company provides after-sales support comprising warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns, maintenance, repair, and operations support. It sells its products through wholesale distributors, supply houses, retail enterprises, and online. The company operates a network of 1,720 branches and 11 distribution centers. Ferguson plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Wokingham, the United Kingdom.

