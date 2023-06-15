Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

