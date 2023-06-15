IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Down 2.6%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 38,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 84,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $534.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 86.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 51.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Further Reading

