iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,284 shares during the quarter. American Trust owned about 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG opened at $41.28 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

