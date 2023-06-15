iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,724 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 76,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 641,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 174,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.15 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

