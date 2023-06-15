iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is American Trust’s Largest Position

American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,954 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 5.5% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. American Trust owned about 0.26% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $59,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,593,000 after purchasing an additional 249,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

