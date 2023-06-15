iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $437.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $439.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

