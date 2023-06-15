iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $437.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $325.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $417.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $439.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

