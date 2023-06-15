iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $255.68 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.28.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

