iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,736,000 after purchasing an additional 392,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

