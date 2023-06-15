iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1,695.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,153 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $97.77 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

