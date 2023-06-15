iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,669,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,018% from the previous session’s volume of 507,251 shares.The stock last traded at $19.44 and had previously closed at $19.55.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

