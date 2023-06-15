iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 204,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 103,091 shares.The stock last traded at $59.60 and had previously closed at $58.96.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

