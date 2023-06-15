iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,944 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

