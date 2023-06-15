Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Iteris updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Iteris Trading Down 9.2 %
ITI stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on ITI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iteris (ITI)
