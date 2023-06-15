Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Iteris updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Iteris Trading Down 9.2 %

ITI stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Trading of Iteris

Iteris Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

