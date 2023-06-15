Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Iteris updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Iteris Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 153,113 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITI shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

