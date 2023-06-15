Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 80500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Japan Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$42.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

