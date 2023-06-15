Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVAV. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of AVAV opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.36. AeroVironment has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $112.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,466,000 after acquiring an additional 221,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,680 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

