Jerome Rouquet Sells 2,823 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $423,986.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VC stock opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $94.71 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 9.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Visteon by 22.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Visteon by 24.4% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

