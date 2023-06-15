Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.34 Per Share

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.3448 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($29.40) to GBX 2,200 ($27.53) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

