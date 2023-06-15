Joystick (JOY) Price Reaches $0.0279 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. Joystick has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $10,334.25 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00020275 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015765 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,891.88 or 0.99842189 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0286757 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,541.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

