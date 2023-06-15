JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,071,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,689,000 after purchasing an additional 83,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,449 shares of company stock worth $18,806,497. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

NYSE JPM opened at $141.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

