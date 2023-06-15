JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $514.00

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 514 ($6.43) and last traded at GBX 513.44 ($6.42), with a volume of 3733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 509 ($6.37).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £783.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,251.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 476.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 471.94.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

