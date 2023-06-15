JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,973 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,070,000 after buying an additional 2,021,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,762,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,240,000 after acquiring an additional 664,440 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
