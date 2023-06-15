Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 512.94%.

Kaspien Stock Performance

KSPN opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. Kaspien has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaspien

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.58% of Kaspien as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The company was founded by Robert J. Higgins in 1972 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.