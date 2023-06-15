Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 297616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £602,550.00, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Katoro Gold Company Profile

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

