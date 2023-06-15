KBR (NYSE:KBR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.14.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $64.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. KBR has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KBR will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,850,216.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,533,736. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 278,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in KBR by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,594 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

