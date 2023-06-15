Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

KW opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.20 and a beta of 1.17. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.43). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 81,376 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 24.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 763,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 262,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.