Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 7.9% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $100.26 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.39.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

