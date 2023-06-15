Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,414,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $159.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

