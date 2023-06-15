KeyCorp Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $185.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.
Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $167.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $168.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 117.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,340,000 after buying an additional 746,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
