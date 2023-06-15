KeyCorp Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $185.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $167.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $168.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 117.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,340,000 after buying an additional 746,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

