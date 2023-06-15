Kirt P. Karros Sells 33,417 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HPE opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

