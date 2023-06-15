Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded at TD Cowen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

