Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded at TD Cowen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
Kohl’s Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
