Lake Street Capital Raises Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $27.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.97. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.30 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 4.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,045,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

