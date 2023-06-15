Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $188.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.57. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,187,000 after buying an additional 147,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,518,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 55.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,930,000 after buying an additional 414,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,272,000 after buying an additional 33,862 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

