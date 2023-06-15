Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Land Securities Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.76) to GBX 725 ($9.07) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 600 ($7.51) to GBX 625 ($7.82) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $710.00.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

