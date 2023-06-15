Larry L. Wood Sells 8,660 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $90.52 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

