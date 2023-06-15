Larry L. Wood Sells 8,660 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $90.52 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
