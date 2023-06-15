Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.