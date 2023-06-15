Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.
Lennar Stock Performance
LEN opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
