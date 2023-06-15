Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Life Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

LSI opened at $127.97 on Wednesday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Life Storage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $295,752,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 902.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,426 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,760 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 435.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 950,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,867,000 after acquiring an additional 773,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

