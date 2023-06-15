Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) SVP Erik Weaver Sells 40,703 Shares

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $814,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Life Time Group Trading Down 2.2 %
LTH opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $510.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 259.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.