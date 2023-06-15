Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) SVP Erik Weaver Sells 40,703 Shares

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $814,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Life Time Group Trading Down 2.2 %

LTH opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $510.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 259.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

