Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 108,839 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 108,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $707,453.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,318,031 shares in the company, valued at $15,067,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $203.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,481,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 984,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 327,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

