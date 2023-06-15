Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) COO Steven B. Hedlund Sells 2,180 Shares

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,871.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $194.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,478,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after acquiring an additional 204,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

