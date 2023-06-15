Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LECO. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $194.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $196.49.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,871.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,765 shares of company stock worth $3,888,989. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $898,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 18.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 179.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after acquiring an additional 204,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.