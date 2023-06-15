Linde (NYSE:LIN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.47.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

Linde stock opened at $374.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $376.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.